Riverina Matildas alumni reflect on World Cup impact as they return home for one night only event

They're two of the biggest names to have come out of the region, and on Thursday night Sally Shipard and Joey Peters returned to the Riverina for a celebration of their chosen sport.
Meeting with members of the Football Wagga community at the A Night of Football event, the pair reflected on what's been a whirlwind year for women's soccer.
"It was the best month of my life that Women's World Cup," Peters said.
"I knew it was going to be big and that people didn't know what was coming, and so for it all to be as big, actually bigger than I thought it could be, you could literally could say it was a dream come true."
The Leeton junior said to reflect on her experience and how far the sport has come not just locally but across the country was astounding.
"Growing up playing, you always just played for the love of it," she said.
"No matter how many people were watching, no matter what we got paid or didn't get paid, and as a Matilda, we're such a close community and we wanted to share that, and we want Australia to be part of our journey.
"For people to be recognising the Matildas and the journey, it's so lovely.
"The players and the staff mentioned all this is for the past players as well and all the hard work that they've done because it really has been a hard journey.
"I didn't know anything different, but to have other people say that it was different and that girls weren't as good as boys and all that kind of comparison, to be in the shadow of men's football has been tough, but now, there's that moment of wow.
"To be in the stands watching the games with my family was just as good as playing on the field for me, just to see where the games come."
Watching as the country embraced the Matildas, Peters is optimistic there can be further change and development in the regions.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With Matildas fever still kicking on, as players return to Australia for their Olympic qualifier games, Peters is hopeful everyone will experience the joy she has.
"Everyone deserves to be a part of this," she said.
For Wagga's Shipard, the event was an exciting chance to come home and reunite with some of her own community.
"Tonight is a celebration of football in the region and why not come home to a place where I have incredibly fun memories of being a young athlete here," Shipard said.
"The Wagga Football community has supported me to know to great lengths and any chance I do get to come home, I try to.
"Having the likes of Graham [Arnold, Socceroos coach], and Joey [Peters, ex-Matilda] coming along to the event further reiterates the strength of the sport in the region and it'll be nice to see it develop."
Unable to predict what's to come, Shipard said she's hopeful to see a trickle down impact on local soccer following the Matildas recent success.
Having stepped away from the sport since her retirement, she said one of her fondest memories of playing was being part of a team.
Watching the hype swell around her as the Matildas went further into the recent World Cup, she said that team-like feeling was back.
"I was surrounded by people who had never kicked a ball in their life, but they were waking up and having dreams about getting subbed on like Sam Kerr," she said.
"To me, that just brought so much joy.
"I'm moved by how much the country fell in love with the Matildas and therefore football.
"I can't predict what type of effect that will have on future development, but I would like to think that it will [have an impact] because it was such an important moment in football history."
Never leaving town without imparting their knowledge, Shipard and Peters will run an invite-only workshop on Friday with young female players.
