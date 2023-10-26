"Chase it"; Socceroos coach encourages young athletes to follow their dreams

Let children have fun. Let them chase their dreams.
That's the philosophy Graham Arnold would like to see adopted by grassroots soccer organisations across the country.
The Socceroo's coach was in Wagga on Thursday night for the Football Wagga Trust's Night of Football where he shared his thoughts on how to grow the world game across Australia.
"It's a privilege to be here to give my opinion in a way of how the game can develop further here in Wagga," Arnold said.
"I know as a city it's growing all the time, and in country areas it's tough for sport and sportsmen and sportswomen, just to be here is a fantastic opportunity to give my story."
Arnold said he's hopeful clubs in Wagga will take on board the message that players can be treated as kids and not as mini professionals.
Acknowledging to maintain competitive at the top level players need to be engaged for longer periods throughout the year, he said forcing narrow development paths isn't the answer.
"I just think for kids, the game has got to be about the kids and the sport, not about the politics," he said.
"The kids just need to enjoy it and play more football.
"It's a model that's outdated when kids are only playing five months of the year, to compete worldwide we need to be playing much longer, for at least ten months a year and they need to be enjoying it.
"I think it's one massive part of the game that we've lost that I don't think we're ever going to replace from the old days is backyard football.
"Kids were playing every day with their brothers and friends and it wasn't so structured.
"That's where you learn your technique, these days it's very structured with academies but at the same time, it takes away the fun."
Growing up playing in the backyard with his older brother and friends, Arnold said it was important to his own development.
Socially kicking around with older kids, he said, intrinsically improved his skills without force or outside pressure to perform.
"You'd play until the sun went down and there was no dedicated time or 15 minutes each way, you just play and it was fun and you learn every position," he said.
"If you don't enjoy something, you won't give everything to it."
Of all the players he's been around, Arnold said the best were those who were still playing with a smile on their face.
It's a philosophy he'd like to see adapted across all sports, not just soccer.
"Hard work can start at the age of 15," Arnold said.
"Before that, you've just got to relax and let it go."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
And to those young players who feel down and out about missing out on structured opportunities early on, he said don't sweat it.
"Take that as an advantage," Arnold said.
"A lot of these programs get everything completely wrong so back yourself and if that's what you want to do, chase it, chase those dreams because every kid that is born has a chance in life to fulfil their dreams.
"Whatever that dream is, chase it.
"The only way you'll get to fulfil your dreams is starting young, enjoying it, having fun, wanting to do it, and then hard work comes in."
In awe of the natural talent hidden in the regions, Arnold said he'd love to see more regional athletes making the top level.
With elite pathways forcing athletes towards cities, he would like to see that transition delayed where possible, ensuring they can continue to be kids for as long as they can.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.