The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Beckom Public School goes into recess after 110 years in the community

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated October 27 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another small Riverina community has had its school put into recess.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.