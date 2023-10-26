Shannon Ellis is hopeful that Not Wanted can continue her stellar run and claim her fifth straight victory at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday afternoon.
Not Wanted is one of the favourites in the GRNSW 5th Grade Final being run over 525m after taking out one of the heats last Friday.
After failing to record a win in her first seven starts of 2023, a trip to Coonamble paid major dividends for Ellis as it saw Not Wanted rediscover her confidence.
Ellis has been pleased with her last four efforts and said purely it came down to the bitch having a bit of confidence.
"She's in real good form," Ellis said.
"It's just confidence with her, she's only a small bitch and she's been knocked around a few times in races.
"But she's gained a bit of confidence and she's racing the best she has for a long time."
Not Wanted dominated her heat for the 5th Grade Final completing the 525m journey in 30.49s.
Ellis believed that form was an indicator that she would be amongst one of the contenders to take out the $5000 final.
"She's a good chance," he said.
"But there's a few good chances in the race.
"With a bit of luck we can get a clean getaway and get to the front, hopefully there's a little bit of trouble behind us and she can getaway with the race."
Bianca's Boy trained by Raymond Sims claimed the other heat and heads into the final as the favourite following a strong performance last Friday.
Ellis believed that Bianca's Boy was the dog to beat, however noted that the field was stacked with strong contenders.
"He's the fastest dog in the race and he's a good young up and coming dog," he said.
"Then Clint Colaiacovo's Gretel Bale she's pretty good on her day, there's a few good chances in the race and it's a handy little field actually."
Jumping from box four, Ellis believed that Not Wanted would need to get to the rail early if she was any chance of contending for the win.
"She wants to be on the rail," he said.
"She's coming out of four and if she can get a clean getaway and get on the rail then she's a lot more comfortable.
"She's not keen on going up and around dogs, she'd rather go underneath dogs and if she can get along the rail somewhere near the lead she'll be a big chance."
The 5th Grade Final will be held at 1.37pm as the Wagga Greyhound Club will host a somewhat rare daytime card.
The first of 11 races commences at 11.22am with the last of the card to be run at 2.47pm.
