The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Murrumbidgee Model wins NSW Health award, Finley's Syd Dudley named volunteer of the year

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina trial of a new approach to keeping vital health staff and services in the region has earned statewide recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.