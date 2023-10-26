A Riverina trial of a new approach to keeping vital health staff and services in the region has earned statewide recognition.
The single employer model - dubbed the Murrumbidgee model - is a four-year pilot program began in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in 2021.
Its success has already seen it expanded to 80 places across the state, with the pathway focusing on supporting GP trainees to develop the vital advanced rural generalist skills that are required to support rural hospitals.
The model's people and culture win is one of three major gongs collected by the MLHD at the NSW Health Awards announced in front of a packed crowd in Sydney on Tuesday night.
The recognition was a huge honour for which the MLHD's director of primary care, Alam Yoosuff, said he was deeply grateful.
"The Murrumbidgee Model not only sets a new direction for our state, but for the entire country. We have transformed the Rural Generalist Training Pathway in our nation and this wouldn't have been possible without the support and collaboration of many," the Finley-based GP said.
Under the model, which was developed with the UNSW Regional Training Hub, provides GP trainees with support and certainty during their training, meaning they will know where they work, what they'll earn and what the conditions are like.
A Riverina local health advisory committee (LHAC) head was named the state's health volunteer of the year, while Mobile BreastScreen Assessment Services now holds the transforming patient experience title for its groundbreaking approach to supporting cancer patients in the region.
Finley's Syd Dudley is the second consecutive Riverina-based volunteer of the year winner, hot on the heels of Wagga LHAC chair Garth Hungerford's win in 2022.
In accepting the award, Mr Dudley - who played a huge role with the clinical services planning and hospital redevelopment to help create a unique healthcare model for his area - paid tribute to the amazing team in his community.
"It is pretty humbling for a guy like to me to be witness to the talent, the passion, the commitment that you people give to the system and it is such a privilege to be part of NSW Health," he said.
A revamped approach that allows women to undergo further testing with the BreastScreen NSW van by using existing and 3D imaging equipment now allows follow-up tests to be carried out closer to home.
The remote mobile assessment service has cut hours of travel time for the up to 10 per cent of 10,000 women who use the service and are called back each year.
"Thank you for always welcoming us into your communities every year and every two years when we bring the van back to you. It is an absolute privilege to support you with what you need in your communities and it is privilege to come to work every day to give you that on your communities and on your lands," BreastScreen's Murrumbidgee and Southern local health districts' director Veronica Scriven said.
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford congratulated the winners on their awards.
"The award winners have all showcased what our organisation is about - innovation, collaboration, resilience and true engagement with our rural people," Ms Ludford said.
