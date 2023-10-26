A Wagga school has been put in the spotlight after two of its students won awards as the city marks Respect Awareness Week.
Two St Joseph's Primary School students received a surprise visit from Respect Awareness secretary Kirsten Whiticker after they won prizes in the respect poster competition this week.
Year 5 student Ava McGrath and Year 4 student Sophie Nejman were excited to take out prizes in the competition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I love respecting people and being respected," Ava said.
On her poster, Ava drew a range of different people from different backgrounds and facing different life circumstances including disability.
"My quote was that actions speak louder than words and that everyone is different and they all need to be appreciated," she said.
Sophie said respect was about treating others the way "the way I want to be treated" even if they don't show respect themselves.
School principal Kym Willis said respect is an important principle taught at Saint Joseph's.
"Respect Awareness Week is really important to us at a school level because one of our positive behaviour aspirations is being respectful," Ms Willis said.
She said the school has placed a big focus on what "respect looks, feels and sounds like."
But Ms Willis said after the pandemic years when students learnt from home for extended periods teachers have had to put in the hard yards to re-teach the concept of respect.
"[Students had] a lot of free time during COVID, being at home and while parents did an amazing job with home learning it obviously wasn't quite the same as school," she said.
"So respect has been a big focus and definitely a priority."
Ms Whiticker said the Respect poster competition saw about 500 entries this year, which is "at least double" last year's amount.
The competition saw entries from schools across Wagga as well as Uranquinty and Ladysmith.
Respect Awareness Week runs from October 21 to 28 and focuses on encouraging the community through an awareness program to have respect for other people, their rights and their property.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.