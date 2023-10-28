The Daily Advertiser
Glimpses of Wagga in times past

October 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Eighty-eight thousand bags of wheat at Uranquinty in about 1910. Picture supplied (Museum of the Riverina, Brunskill Album)
25 YEARS AGO

Wagga City Council decided to bestow Freedom of the City upon Member for Wagga, Mr Joe Schipp in recognition of his long distinguished Parliamentary career.

