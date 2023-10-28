Glimpses of Wagga in times past

Wagga City Council decided to bestow Freedom of the City upon Member for Wagga, Mr Joe Schipp in recognition of his long distinguished Parliamentary career.
Kay Hull was officially declared the new Member for Riverina winning the seat with 65.3 per cent of the two-candidate preferred system with Labor's Peter Hargreaves picking up the remaining 34.7 per cent.
Police used capsicum spray, introduced to the police force several months ago, for the first time in Wagga this week to subdue a man they allege assaulted an officer.
Fitzpatrick's Real Estate took out prizes for residential sales and residential leasing while Hore and Davies were winners of the commercial/industrial sales and leasing award at the fifth annual Real Estate Institute dinner held at the Garden Court Restaurant.
Coles has more than doubled its Wagga staff, appointing 135 new employees as part of its redevelopment under way as part of the Sturt Mall's $15 million upgrade.
Managing director Audrey Fearne said that Fearne's Bus company is starting a daily bus service from Wagga to Melbourne.
Lyn Irvin-Day, Lorraine Shipway, Peter Clifton, Liz Argus, Lyn Moore, and Sandra Atkinson were among those attending a reunion of Wagga Technology High School's class of 1968 held at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
A disqualified driver was jailed for 18 months and ordered off the road until 2020 after being convicted of drink driving in Wagga Local Court.
Wagga City Council approved the extension of trading hours to 2am at the Kooringal Hotel for a 12-month trial period.
The Duke of Edinburgh was in Wagga for two and a half hours at the Riverina College of Advanced Education, at a ceremony attended by over 1000 people, to present gold medals to Bill Davis, Ian Cosier, Ian Johnson, and Tony Beck who have attained the necessary standards in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme.
Two hundred and eighty-nine sixth-form students from Trinity Senior High School, Mt Austin and Wagga High Schools sat for their Higher School English paper this week.
One of Wagga's oldest hotels, the Pastoral in Fitzmaurice Street has closed and is marked for demolition.
Sixteen girls had entered the Miss Wagga 1974 Quest when nominations closed this week.
Leagues Club curator, Mr Maurie Scully and director Tom Hilton are pictured in the Daily Advertiser inspecting progress on construction of the grandstand at Eric Weissel Oval.
Ald Errolla Heard, who has been a member of the Wagga Golf Club for 54 years and has held every associate club office except secretary, has been named as a life member by the club.
Following a transfer to Newcastle, Alderman Keith Brooks will retire after Wagga City Council's December meeting, triggering a bi-election in the new year.
Mr Fred Wylie, a recent appointee to the Riverina College of Advanced Education Council, said that the college hopes to offer specialisation in Wine Science and Viticulture.
Mate's, formerly Edmondson's, is selling Mountain Maid Green Peas in 15oz tins for 17 cents, Betty Sydney Sponge Pudding Mix packet for 22 cents and SPC Sliced Cling Peaches 29oz tin for 29 cents.
Warren Peacock, Geoff Chambers, Barry Huthwaite and Jock Hartwig from Hartwig's Used Cars in Edward Street are advertising several late model Holden Ford and Toyota vehicles for sale.
