The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sparkie Nedd Brockmannm who ran marathons for homeless, is back with is Wagga milk truck

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 26 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tradie who ran through Wagga last year during his marathon journey across Australia to help the homeless is set to roll back into the city with a new spin on an important message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.