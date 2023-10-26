A tradie who ran through Wagga last year during his marathon journey across Australia to help the homeless is set to roll back into the city with a new spin on an important message.
At the height of the 2022 NSW floods, Nedd Brockmann, 24, rose to national attention when he ran from Perth's Cottlesloe Beach to Sydney's Bondi Beach in just 46 days to raise $1 million for the nation's homeless.
That feat proved enormously successful for the young man from Forbes, raising over $2.5 million for Mobilise.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As a result Mobilise have been able to start the Nedd's Kickstart Scholarship - a direct giving program to those experiencing homelessness.
One year on, Mr Brockmann is at it again, but this time he will be driving a chocolate milk van and have a higher goal to raise $10 million for homelessness.
While passing through Wagga last year, Mr Brockmann was inspired by the amount of support he received.
It was also the place where he managed to source the van, dubbed Ronda, for his next venture.
"It was [for sale] on the side of the road," he said.
After purchasing that and getting it all done up, he said "she's as good as gold."
Mr Brockmann chose the drink as it was the one product he had every single day of his run - and he couldn't find one that was perfect so he decided to make his own, with every single bottle sold helping to hit his target and change the world for the better.
In the same spirit as last year, he hopes the milk van will "continue to fuel that ecosystem of helping people who are experiencing homelessness."
He is optimistic about the generosity of Australians to get behind the worthy cause.
"I'm sure we will absolutely smash the goal," Mr Brockmann said.
His compassion for the homeless comes from a realisation that many of us are not that far away from it, yet some have people to fall back on while others have no one.
"How on earth is it that some of us have people to rely on or people to fall back on if something doesn't go to plan in our lives while other people don't?" he said.
"A lot of us are actually not too far away from homelessness ourselves, where if a paycheck doesn't come in or we have to pay for something that pops up, then all of a sudden we have no one to fall back on."
Mr Brockmann said while he's never been in that position himself it's "always perplexed" him.
"I think in this life the more you do good the [better] and hopefully [you can help create] a better life for everyone," he said.
Arriving in Wagga on Friday night, Nedd will do a run at Jubilee Park at 9.45am on Saturday from the carpark.
That will be followed by a gym session at Bunkr Gym on Fernleigh Road, Turvey Park before Nedd embarks on the final leg of his journey to Bondi.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.