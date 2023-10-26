The Snowy Valleys is embracing natural healing with a new drive using nature to promote improved health and wellbeing.
The Snowy Valleys Nature Wellness Drive consists of eight trails and more than 40 activity stations designed to promote health and healing benefits.
The project aims to bring the communities together following the 2019/20 bushfires.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) bushfire recovery clinician Jennifer Wines said the project gave the community direction in a time of great loss.
"When we started our roles after the fires there was universal grief, with no clear way forward," Ms Wines said.
"Homes were affected, livelihoods had been lost. People were struggling with grieving the loss of the natural landscape while, simultaneously, feeling afraid of it and disconnected from nature and from each other."
A presentation by NatureFix showcasing the benefits of connecting with the environment physically and mentally was a turning point.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Waminda Parker of NatureFix said the program has created experiences and activities to help people connect with nature as a powerful way to improve health and wellbeing.
"The aim of the activities is to enable users to engage with nature in ways proven to decrease stress, increase positive mood, increase ability to focus and increase a sense of connection," she said.
The eight locations along the trail were chosen in consultation with Snowy Valleys' communities - among them the Adelong Falls Gold Mill Ruins.
Those wanting to take part can download the NatureFix app using a welcome sign erected at the beginning of each trail.
"Activities will pop up automatically on the phone screen as the user approaches each station, with the option to listen to instructions using headphones, or read the instructions on the phone or on the signage installed along the trail," Ms Parker said.
"These short, self-guided experiences in nature unlock natural health benefits, with the aim to improve physical and mental health."
The trails are broadly accessible and, in addition to personal use, can be used by agencies and health care providers, such as teachers, Aboriginal health workers, mental health and community health clinicians and support workers and carers, to introduce acceptable and beneficial activities to the people they support. MLHD's Bushfire Recover Clinicians are regular users of the trails.
The community project was created involving multiple agencies and community groups and was coordinated by Murrumbidgee Local Health District's (MLHD) Bushfire Recovery Mental Health Clinicians, in conjunction with nature wellness social enterprise, NatureFix.
A map of the Wellness Drive is available at naturefix.life/snowy- valleys-nature-wellness-drive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.