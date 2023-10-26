Let's talk lithium: Batteries are gaining a poor safety record

Not funny for the owner, I'm sure - but if you didn't read the letters page on Saturday, October 14, you missed the misfortune story of the year.
The writer was dismantling a hybrid car when a black snake appeared, causing a spark, resulting in a paddock fire!
Within minutes the whole car including battery was on fire. The brigade arrived to find only smouldering remains. "The fumes were nothing like I have smelt before," the writer said.
Biggest misfortune story of the year?
At Luton airport in the UK on October 12 a Range Rover with a fuel leak caught fire, setting alight the electric vehicle next to it, which set fire to the next, and so on. The resulting fire destroyed the airport's car park.
"The £20million block was engulfed by flames and caved in just before 9pm last night," The Daily Mail UK edition reported. The inferno burned so hot that the car park building is unsalvageable and will eventually be demolished.
Recently, five cars were destroyed in the open air at Mascot. The picture looked like Blue Emu but the News Corp reports only said "a parking lot on Airport Drive, Mascot, near the airport perimeter".
Fire and Rescue NSW said fire had already engulfed the electric car and spread to four other vehicles when they arrived.
FRNSW confirmed the fire was caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. "The vehicle in question appears to be a circa-2020 MG ZS EV."
In July this year the Panamanian-registered Fremantle Highway, a car-carrying vessel with 2857 vehicles on-board, had electric cars on fire.
One sailor died and 23 others were evacuated. The ship may not be repairable.
Hazardous material experts were called to a truck blaze at Table Top in August, the DA reported, as its load of lithium batteries went up in a spectacular blaze.
A Tesla Model 3 caught fire on the Hume Highway near Penrose in September, when a piece of debris that fell from a truck damaged the battery shell.
Fire crews had to bring in a bulk water tanker. More than 6,000 litres of water was eventually used before the Tesla stopped flaming.
In Australia last year alone, there were 180 lithium battery fires reported in NSW, 120 in Victoria, 72 in Queensland and 59 in WA.
Last week, Nine News reported a ferocious blaze that destroyed a large golf clubhouse at Yering, near Melbourne.
The fire started in a storage room, where electric buggies are kept, caused by charging lithium-ion batteries, firefighters ruled.
With the NSW Government subsidising new electric cars and the rewiring of apartment buildings so that residents can overnight-charge their cars, how safe would you feel sleeping in a building which could collapse if all the cars in the basement caught fire?
Would the noxious fumes enter the air conditioning system?
How much will home insurance increase if your garage has a battery to charge your car? If the neighbour's house is very close to your carport, will your insurance increase if the neighbour buys an electric car? Maybe not.
Woke insurance companies are trying to absorb that cost, which is weasel language for everybody's premiums being increased to cover this additional electric car risk.
In November last year, BMW recalled the 2021-22 G26 i4 models, and the i20 iX models. "The high-voltage battery may not meet specifications and could discharge or in some instances lead to a vehicle fire," the recall notice said.
Last week, LG placed safety recall notices in metropolitan newspapers saying, "affected (residential) batteries can overheat and catch fire ... incidents have occurred and caused damage to property".
Lithium batteries may power our future, but have we rushed into this technology before true safeguards are in place?
