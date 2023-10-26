Wagga RSL have made three changes ahead of the start of the one-day competition which will see them play host to Lake Albert.
Ethan Bartlett headlines the omissions for Wagga RSL while Ben Willis and Hayden Cook also come out of the Bulldogs side.
Tim Jenkins and Jarrod Byrnes both return to the side while Toby Haylock is set to make his first grade debut for the club.
Competitive in both of their first two games, Perry said he's been reasonably happy with his side's start to the season.
"It's been two games that were pretty different to be honest," Perry said.
"Week one we never missed any chances and we were probably pretty clinical in the field but on the weekend we missed a couple of chances that ended up being quite costly.
"Maxy (Aaron Maxwell) batted outstanding on the weekend and to his credit probably took the game away from us.
"From a team perspective it was still quite pleasing to see the chase, no one ever gave up and we still got 130 and I think in most T20 games that's probably going to win the game for you.
"This week again it's another challenge in one day cricket so it's completely different and I think Lake Albert have been pretty hot so it should be a pretty good contest."
Maxwell and Hugh Jenkins put on a 120-run opening stand for the Cats on the weekend which quickly took the game away from the Bulldogs.
Perry said that a big focus ahead of their clash with the Bulls was making sure that they struck early in the first 10 overs.
"In T20 cricket it's important to get wickets in the first six but conversely this weekend it's extremely important to get wickets in the first 10 overs and powerplay," he said.
"You can go close to winning or losing a game in that first 10 overs so that's a big priority of ours at training this week to really start strong with both bat and ball.
"Wickets are definitely key and fingers crossed a few things can go our way."
Runs at the top of the order have been hard to come by in recent times for RSL, however they have seemed to make some strides forward in that department in their opening two games of the year.
Perry said that he was overall pleased with their progress with the bat however noted there was still a little bit of work to do in a couple of areas.
"There has been some pleasing things," he said.
"But there is still a lot of stuff that we can work on in terms of rotating the strike and picking our balls a bit better.
"It was good to see Timmy Cameron come out on the weekend and get 48, he's probably recognised more as a bowler in his past but this year he's going to put the pads on a bit more.
"It was good for him to get 48, disappointing that he couldn't get 50 but fingers crossed we can get back to our game plans and turn the strike over like we planned to and put a good score on the board this weekend."
