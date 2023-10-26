Victoria Cup winner Max Delight is looking to rediscover winning ways on his trip to Wagga on Friday.
The 2021 Victoria Cup winner, who has won another two group one races, hasn't won since April 2002.
He's coming off a fourth in the Geelong Cup on Saturday night and while Victorian trainer David Aiken hasn't been disappointed with his performances he's hoping a big drop in class will do wonders for the seven-year-old.
"He's been racing well but hasn't had a win for a win so the conditions suited him," Aiken said.
"I've been happy with the way he's racing, he just hasn't been winning.
"We thought if we could happen to go up there and get a win it would do his confidence a world of good."
Max Delight, who is rated an 117 pacer, gets into the Norm Jerrick Appreciation Race (1740m) for up to 90 pacers as he hasn't won in his last five starts.
He will be the only horse on the second line.
READ MORE
Aiken hopes the plan works out.
"His sectionals have still been good, he just hasn't been winning," he said.
Aiken was already bringing two three-year-olds by former stable star Lennytheshark to Riverina Paceway in a bid to secure their NSW bonus.
The timing finally worked out.
"I was bringing a couple of three-year-olds up and we get the lift with those three-year-olds and that's the real reason," Aiken said.
"I've been meaning to come for a little while but it just hasn't fitted in.
"It's not that big a trip for us."
Son Of A Shark is looking to make it three wins on the trot.
After a rough start, including losing his driver in his first start, Aiken
"They are progressive horses, both by Lennytheshark and they are the first two I've really trained and I like both of them," he said.
"Son Of A Shark seems to be getting better with every run.
"He was very green to start off with but he went very good in his last start at Cobram.
"They are not superstars but they are nice horses and hopefully they will do the job."
Aiken is also hoping Lennys Angel can add to her good run.
After taking 12 starts to score her first win, in the same race Son Of A Shark lost Chris Alford, she's won again since.
Now the three-year-old filly is eyeing off a third win from her last five starts.
Nathan Jack will drive all three horses for Aiken.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.