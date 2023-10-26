"I THINK the trainer's done his job, now it's up to the jockey."
They are the words of accomplished jockey Danny Beasley as he prepares to have first runner as a trainer at Albury on Saturday.
Beasley has enjoyed a phenomenal career in the saddle and has been granted a dual licence as he begins his gradual transition from jockey to trainer.
His training career will reach its first milestone when Bongo Rhythm contests the Class One Handicap (1000m) at Albury, in what will be his first starter as a trainer.
"I'm pretty excited about it, actually," Beasley said.
"I won't lie, with riding these days, you've been doing it for so long it's natural, it doesn't matter whether it's Randwick or Wagga, it's your job, you turn up and you do it. It's something you've done your whole life.
"This is different. There's the whole preparation of it, you're working with the animal every day and you get used to them a bit, especially when you've only got a couple of them.
"I've found it a very interesting week. I have found myself a couple of times just taking a deep breath and settle yourself."
Beasley said the past month or so has been a learning curve as he goes about managing training duties with his career in the saddle.
"It's quite interesting. You've definitely got to manage yourself," he said.
"If I've previously gone to Sydney or Melbourne or even places like Kembla where it's quite long travel, you can't do the morning work, you've had to leave too early. So there has been a couple of meetings where I've had to knock rides back because I wasn't going to be able to work the horses or get it done.
"That's a whole new area for me, I've had to learn to manage it and if I start to get a couple more horses or grow the stable in the future, that's something that I'll have to be very mindful of. I am very mindful of not growing the stable to a point where I can't manage it.
"At the moment it's really good, they're at Tim Donnelly's stables so I lean on Tim and the girls there for a bit of help when I'm at the races, just of a afternoon to throw their feeds in or put them on a walker and things like that and they've been a great help in that regard."
As part of his slow build, Beasley is training purely for the now Hong Kong-based Mark Newnham in the first instance.
Bongo Rhythm has transferred from Tim Donnelly, while Beasley is also training unraced pair Shadow Flash and Tropical Breeze for Newnham.
Bongo Rhythm, a three-year-old by Sooboog, won on debut at Wagga in June before having one more run at Kembla Grange, where he failed to beat a runner home.
He's had a trial win in preparation for his return and Beasley is happy with him going into Albury, despite coming up with the outside barrier.
"I don't think he'll need the run. I think I've got him pretty ready," Beasley said.
"Obviously if you draw an outside gate, you'll need a bit of luck but I won't be scratching him, he'll be running and I'll just have to ride him better.
"I think the trainer's done his job, now it's up to the jockey!
"I'm very happy with the horse, I think he's had a really good preparation for the race. I picked the race out a little while ago, if the preparation went well then this is the race he would go to and, touch wood, all the preparation's gone well.
"I was very happy with his trial there a couple of weeks ago and he's had a couple of nice gallops since and done really well. We'll just have to go there, hope the track plays fair or plays a little bit to the middle.
"I'll have a look at the race, one thing about 1000 metre races at Albury, they don't hang around, there will be plenty of speed and they will split up somewhere. When he won his first race at Wagga he jumped from the outside."
Regardless of how Bongo Rhythm performs, Beasley is enjoying the taste of training and considers himself lucky to be in the position he is with Newnham.
"The three of them are nice horses and it's just a privilege to train for Mark," he said.
"We've been great mates for a hell of a long time, he was one of the first people I met when I went to Sydney and we've been close mates ever since. To be handed this opportunity by him, hopefully I can do him proud.
"I'm pretty lucky to have access to him as well because what he's done in the last five or six years in Sydney was huge."
Beasley has six rides on the seven-race card at Albury, making race day training duties difficult.
He credited Tim Donnelly and his team for help making his training possible.
"So Tim's got a runner at Albury too luckily so he was going to the meeting so that works in well, I didn't have to arrange another third party trainer that didn't know the horse or didn't know me too much," Beasley explained.
"So he'll go up with Tim's other horse on the day and I'll be there obviously but Tim will be responsible to saddle him up and things like that.
"Tim's been great since I've come back. I've worked closely with him in the riding and we've had really good success together. We understand each other and he was good enough when I got the licence to say that there was a couple of stables available and he's always there to help out so it's been really good.
"I've known Tim for a hell of a long time and there's no better horseman in this area so it's really good to be able to bounce things off him."
