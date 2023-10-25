Four-team school rugby competitions set to start

Kildare Catholic College will be back to defend their open women's crown.
After winning the first Wagga schoolgirls rugby union title last year, Kildare's title defence was on shaky ground.
After initially pulling out of the competition, Kildare will feature in the four-week competition, which starts at Conolly Rugby Complex on Monday.
Again it will be a four-team event with Mount Austin High School the newcomers this season.
Competition convener David Capp, who works at Mt Austin, is looking forward to another season.
"Schools would have been training for a while and should have been going since last term," Capp said.
"I'd say some schools will definitely have more numbers than others.
"I'm at Mt Austin and we've got a good core group of girls who are very keen but we also have a very strict sports code of conduct that our students need to follow.
"They need to have 80 per cent attendance and good behavioural records to play so even though they are small in numbers they are really keen to be a part of it and they are a really strong group of committed girls."
The Mt Austin side will be supplemented by Kooringal High School students after they were unable to commit to having their own side.
Mater Dei and Wagga High School complete the competition.
Those two teams will face off at 5.30pm on Monday with Mt Austin taking on Kildare at 7pm.
There will also be four teams in the boys competition.
Kooringal are back to defend their crown.
They will face Wagga High School in the second of the boys games at 6pm.
The action will kick off with the all Catholic schools grudge match between Mater Dei and Kildare at 4.30pm.
All schools in Wagga are aligned with a Southern Inland club.
CSU are linked with Kooringal, Mt Austin and Kildare, Wagga City look after Mater Dei and Wagga Christian College while Waratahs are at Wagga High and The Riverina Anglican College.
Capp believes it's an important part of developing talent in the region.
It also helps with any dispensation issues with any 15-year-olds looking to take part needing to be approved.
"The clubs have been reaching out to the schools and offering support when it comes to any dispensation that might be required," Capp said.
"There's only a two-year age gap and any students turning 16 need to be signed off by someone at one of those clubs who is a level two coach so they can play up to under 17s."
