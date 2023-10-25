A man has been charged over an alleged armed robbery at a service station on the main street of a Riverina city.
Griffith man Shay Charles Sibbritt, 36, appeared in the Griffith Local Court on Wednesday facing charges relating to holding up a Griffith service station last week.
Police allege at about 9pm last Friday, Sibbritt entered a service station in Banna Avenue, Griffith, and produced a firearm towards a staff member.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He then allegedly threatened the worker before fleeing the store.
Fortunately, no one was physically injured in the incident.
Police established a crime scene and began an investigation releasing CCTV footage on Tuesday in a bid to help identify a man seen on camera.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested Sibbritt on Animoo Avenue, Griffith, at about 10.30am on Tuesday.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with an outstanding warrant, robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, possessing an unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, and goods suspected stolen in or on premises.
Appearing before magistrate Trevor Khan in the Griffith Local Court this week, Sibbritt was again refused bail with the matter adjourned to November 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.