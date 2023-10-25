The Daily Advertiser
Police locate missing teen in Junee, five days after reported missing from South Coast

Updated October 25 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:12pm
South Coast teen found safe in Riverina town. File picture
A missing South Coast teenager has been located safe in a Riverina town more than 390 kilometres from where he was last seen.

