A missing South Coast teenager has been located safe in a Riverina town more than 390 kilometres from where he was last seen.
Riverina Police District shared alerts of a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Little Forest Road, Forest Hill at about 6.50pm on Friday.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police asked the community to be on the look out for the teen as they thought he could be somewhere within the Riverina.
Following extensive inquiries and a public appeal for assistance, he was located in Junee about 11.30am on Wednesday.
Police would like to thank the media and community for their assistance.
