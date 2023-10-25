Workers at a Riverina water council have walked off the job as a months-long pay negotiations turned south.
Members of the United Services Union at Goldenfields Water stopped work on Tuesday over claims the company was refusing to negotiate a fair outcome in their award negotiations.
The council is responsible for the supply of water in Bland, Coolamon, Junee and Temora local government areas, as well as parts of Cootamundra-Gundagai, Hilltops and Narrandera.
On Tuesday the USU said in a statement the water body's general manager Aaron Drenovski "refused to attend a meeting of workers and rejected members calls to meaningfully negotiate over wages and conditions."
IN OTHER NEWS
USU general secretary Graeme Kelley said negotiations for the new award, which has now expired, began in January.
In that time, the union said council had managed to schedule just six negotiation meetings.
"In early September, Goldenfields filed the matter in the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW where they cynically attempted to shift blame for the lack of progress onto the USU," Mr Kelly said.
"The Commission dismissed the matter outright, advising Goldenfields Water to go back to the negotiation table and respond to Union claims.
"The Union has proposed claims that cost local customers less than those proposed by Goldenfields Water over the next three years.
"Our members are facing increasing cost of living pressures with steep increases in the cost of rents and mortgages, fuel and energy."
"We are calling on Goldenfields Water General Manager Aaron Drenovski to come back to the table and engage in meaningful and constructive negotiations over the new award."
However, Goldenfields Water hit back at the accusations, claiming it is the union which is at fault.
General manager Aaron Drenovski said it began negotiations over a new award in mid-2022, but argued the union was a little late to the table.
"There are several parties to the Enterprise Award and council started the process in July 2022 asking the Unions to submit their claims to Council by 31 August 2022," Mr Drenovski said.
"The USU submitted their claims nearly five months after the initial requested date."
Mr Drenovski said negotiations then began in April 2023 with "several meetings held to address items".
"Council has continued to negotiate in good faith," he said.
Regarding Council's offer about increases to salaries and allowances, without disclosing what that amount was, Mr Drenovski said he "believes it to be fair and reasonable and is in line with community and industry increases."
"Council's offer also addresses the cost-of-living pressures as requested by the Union and again we believe it to be fair and reasonable," he said.
"On Tuesday, the USU general secretary requested I meet with the USU members to explain Council's position on the USU claims and I anticipate that meeting taking place on Thursday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.