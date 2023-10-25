The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Goldenfields Water workers strike over council's "refusal to negotiate a fair outcome"

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published October 25 2023 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goldenfields members walked off the job over a pay dispute this week, but general manager Aaron Drenovski said he has kept negotiating "in good faith." Picture supplied
Goldenfields members walked off the job over a pay dispute this week, but general manager Aaron Drenovski said he has kept negotiating "in good faith." Picture supplied

Workers at a Riverina water council have walked off the job as a months-long pay negotiations turned south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.