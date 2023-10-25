Wagga's ongoing housing crisis is set to get turned on its head as a renowned comedian tackles the issue at a breakfast forum in town next month.
Committee 4 Wagga is inviting members of the public to join celebrated comedian and passionate architecture and design advocate Tim "Rosso" Ross and industry experts to talk about regional housing solutions at the Riverine Club.
C4W chair Adam Drummond said the event, dubbed Designing A Future, would be facilitated by the TV and radio personality.
"He will be bringing with him some of the conversations he's had and solutions he's found while filming and producing Designing a Legacy on ABC," Mr Drummond said.
Joining Rosso in the much-needed discussion will be representatives from DevCore Property Group, PRD Real Estate, HIA, Regional Development Australia - Riverina and Wagga City Council.
Mr Drummond said the discussion will tackle the housing crisis from a number of different angles, looking at issues affecting build times, hold-ups affecting the unlocking of "greenfield sites" for future subdivisions, and solutions amid the ongoing tight rental market.
He said the issue of building new houses and improving the rental market were interconnected.
"It's a bit of both, because one of the issues C4W has identified with this housing crisis is the impact it's having on the jobs market," he said.
"So, regardless of which industry we talk about, you could throw a dart at it and they've [all] got massive problems attracting staff to their businesses because there's nowhere [for them to stay]... either rentals or houses to purchase.
"We will be looking into both of those issues."
The crisis could also affect Wagga's target to hit a population of 100,000 by 2038 - with the latest ABS census data already showing the city is not on track, sitting at 67,609 in 2021.
That figure is up from 62,385 in 2016, showing an 8.37 per cent increase from 2016 to 2021, and an improvement on the 4.92 per cent increase between 2011 and 2016.
Mr Drummond said with land being released in the coming 12 months there is a "little wiggle room... but if we're going to hit that 100,000 target, we have to look at some of the larger subdivisions that aren't progressing at the rate we'd like them to."
Starting at 7am on November 22, attendees will enjoy a morning coffee on arrival followed by breakfast by Pastorale - with the morning all wrapped up by 9am. Tickets go on sale at $65 a head on Friday and more information can be found on the Committee 4 Wagga website.
