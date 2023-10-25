The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Comedian Tim 'Rosso' Ross to highlight housing crisis at Wagga breakfast forum

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:12pm, first published October 25 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga's ongoing housing crisis is set to get turned on its head as a renowned comedian tackles the issue at a breakfast forum in town next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.