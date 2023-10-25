The chance to bring the bling, break out the rainbow or bust a move down Wagga's main street next year has arrived.
Registrations to join the city's biggest party on Mardis Gras weekend have officially opened, with those keen to get involved with the march up Baylis Street urged to get in quick.
Hundreds of people across dozens of floats got into the spirit and waltzed through a crowd of thousands this year in the biggest parade of the March event's history.
Signing up to be part of the fun next year is an excellent way to support the celebrations, Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy said.
In other news
"What makes the Wagga Mardi Gras so special is that it's all about people," Ms Conroy said.
"Anyone can be part of our parade. All you need to do is join a group, it could be with your workmates or your friends, have fun dressing up, grab yourself a flag and off you go."
Many in the past have chosen float on foot, but previous parades have seen sparkling cars, decked-out utes, flatbed trucks and roaring motorbikes take to the street.
"The 2024 Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras promises to be a celebration of unity and love like never before," Ms Conroy said.
"We invite everyone to be part of this joyful, happy and inclusive event."
The action also makes for a hungry and thirsty crowd, and the Mardi Gras committee is inviting food and drink vendors to apply by November 10 to be part of the fun when the big day rolls around on March 9.
Registrations and more information can be accessed on the Wagga Mardi Gras website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.