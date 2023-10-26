BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Nestled in the heart of Wagga's esteemed medical precinct, this enchanting four-bedroom red brick cottage stands as a testament to meticulous restoration and timeless character.
Selling agent Ryan Smith said every detail, from the carefully chosen hues that grace the walls to the lovingly-preserved original timber flooring and windows contributes to a composition of unrivaled beauty.
"22 Murray Street is the epitome of a complete package, a home where every detail has been thoughtfully considered," Ryan said.
"With nothing left to do but unpack and settle in, it beckons you to embrace a lifestyle of ease and contentment."
The open-concept kitchen, dining, and living spaces are bathed in natural light, their elegance accentuated by high, ornate ceilings and the warmth of stunning timber underfoot.
Throughout the home, the embrace of ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling ensures comfort year-round, while Plantation shutters delicately filter the light, allowing for a tranquil ambiance that shields the home from the hustle and bustle of the street.
A front yard adorned with lush greenery offers a serene sanctuary, inviting you to savor morning coffee or bask in the glow of the evening sun with a glass in hand.
The kitchen, a haven for culinary endeavors, boasts generous stone countertops, two-Pac cabinetry, and lots of storage. It is truly a space designed for effortless meals and cherished family gatherings around the dining table.
The home presents four generously sized bedrooms, three of which boast built-in-robes and leafy views.
The family bathroom exudes a spa-like aura, inviting relaxation and rejuvenation. The master suite is a sanctuary in itself, boasting a stunning ensuite that epitomises luxury.
Stepping into the private rear yard, you'll find a haven for children's play and adult entertaining alike.
"You can truly unwind and savor the charm of a home that seamlessly marries heritage roots with modern comfort," Ryan said.
Accessible from Doris Roy Lane, the rear lane offers convenience and leads to a shed that is sure to evoke envy-a four-car haven with its own power supply, a sanctuary for the auto enthusiast.
