BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Be captivated by the meticulously maintained, beautifully established gardens front and rear with mature trees and plants, a veritable oasis to enjoy, all watered with a state-of-the art watering system.
Step inside and be instantly welcomed and impressed with the stylish and elegant interior which features superior finishes throughout.
The heart of the home boasts a modern, light-filled, open-concept kitchen and informal living/ dining area and a separate living room to indulge yourself.
The gourmet kitchen provides ample cupboard and storage space.
The master bedroom is a real retreat complete with super-sized walk-in wardrobe and truly luxurious spacious ensuite.
The three additional double-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, provide ample sleeping space.
The double garage, with internal access and remote controlled doors, provides ease of access.
Relax and unwind in the two alfresco spaces which provide shade and comfort.
This beautiful home is nestled in a serene neighbourhood alongside other quality homes, with a park a few doors away.
It is close to a brand new shopping centre, a medical centre, primary and high schools and the university.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.