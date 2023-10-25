The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Fire and Rescue NSW crews tend to Central Wagga fire along Murrumbidgee River banks

Andrew Pearson
Taylor Dodge
By Andrew Pearson, and Taylor Dodge
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters were quick to tackle towering flames as a small grass fire took hold on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River and burned close to homes in Central Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.