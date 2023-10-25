Firefighters were quick to tackle towering flames as a small grass fire took hold on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River and burned close to homes in Central Wagga.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Turvey Park station rushed to the scene of the fire, which burned on the levee bank off Small Street, after being alerted to the flames just after 5pm on Tuesday.
NSW Fire and Rescue Wagga zone commander Inspector Daryl Manson said an aerial pump and CAFS tanker were deployed to the scene where a small grass fire about 10 metres by 10 metres was burning.
"On arrival crews faced flames the height of about two metres," Inspector Manson said.
"We had trouble gaining access and had to put the fire out with knapsacks (buckets of water)."
Inspector Manson said wind was on their side, pushing the fire towards the river and stopping it from escalating.
The fire burned as the temperature hovered around 28 degrees and westerly winds gusted to just over 30km/h.
Earlier, the mercury hit 30 degrees at Wagga Airport just after 4pm, while Kapooka recorded a maximum of 31.5 degrees about 3.45pm.
The Wagga grass fire came just hours after NSW Rural Fire Service crews were called to two fires involving hay bales, which were reported just minutes apart, at Gregadoo and just south of Lockhart.
