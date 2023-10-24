The Daily Advertiser
Wagga short stay accommodation providers avoid council fee as housing trust canned

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 25 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 5:00am
Short stay accommodation providers have avoided an extra hit to their hip pocket after Wagga councillors voted against the introduction of a new fee this week.

