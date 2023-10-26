A team of Wagga STEM students will head to the national championships after pulling off a stunning performance at a statewide showdown last week.
Three Wagga Christian College teams competed in the F1 in Schools and Subs in Schools competitions against the best in the state in Sydney, with two teams claiming second place.
F1 in Schools Team Neo has locked in a spot at the nationals and Team Neo public relations man Hugh McCormick said they were happy with the result.
The team comprising Year 8 and 9 students won multiple awards for various aspects of the competition, including win the Engineering Award.
"We were excited because [the battle for that] award was quite close," Hugh said.
Meanwhile, Team Orca also claimed several awards in the Subs in Schools competition.
And while they are all but certain to make the nationals, they are still awaiting final confirmation.
Team Orca engineer Toby Hefron said a highlight of the competition was winning the water trials.
Toby said that victory was particularly sweet because the sub "wasn't working" the night before.
Meanwhile, Subs in Schools Team Trident is also staring at a likely trip to nationals next year after a great performance with their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV).
The only entrant in their class, the team also won multiple awards and expect to place in the nationals line-up.
Trident team manager Claire Wilson said everyone in her team did "incredibly well" and stepped up to the task.
Claire said while there were "a few areas" that could be improved for next time, she was "very happy with the results."
The school's technology and applied studies teacher David Crick has been overseeing the teams and their mammoth efforts since the start of the year and was very satisfied at the result.
"All three teams performed really well," Mr Crick said.
He praised Team Neo for winning the engineering award given the stakes.
"They were up against Year 11 and 12 students," Mr Crick said.
Meanwhile, he praised Team Orca for winning the water trials and the award for best presentation.
Mr Crick said Team Trident were "fantastic" and put in a "solid effort", given they had never competed before.
"It's rather daunting being their first time," he said.
Looking forward, Mr Crick said while only one team had "officially qualified", he expects all three teams to make it through.
But for now, it's back to the engineering workshop as the tech-savvy students prepare to take on the nation's best at the Australian championships in Adelaide next March.
