Elijah Dikkenberg has claimed his first ITF singles title after taking out the J60 Lautoka event in Fiji which is part of the Oceania Open Junior Championships.
The former Wagga junior defeated Rohan Hazratwala in straight sets (6/2 7/6) to claim his first ITF title just days after his 15th birthday.
Hazratwala had been on a 19-game winning streak heading into the final while Dikkenberg also defeated Cruz Hewitt in straight sets in the semi-final (7/6 6/4).
Elijah's father Ash was in attendance to see his son claim his first title and he said that it was great to see him take the victory.
"Yes it was a very proud moment," Dikkenberg said.
"I was lucky enough to be there, he's been on a few trips this year that I haven't gone on because he's gone with Tennis Australia.
"It was great to see him win a title, it was really good."
It's been a busy year for Dikkenberg who has travelled to the United States, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea and Fiji to compete this year.
Ash revealed that Dikkenberg roughly travels away from Canberra once a month for competitions and said that he ventured solo to Korea earlier this month.
"He's gone to America and New Zealand with Tennis Australia," he said.
"I've also taken him to Singapore, Malaysia and obviously Fiji and then he's done a trip by himself to Korea only a few weeks ago.
"He's been to a lot more places than I've ever been and he's done a lot of travel in this last year.
"He probably travels once a month for a couple of weeks and it's pretty full on."
The amount of travel means that Dikkenberg is rarely in Canberra to be able to attend school in person and Ash said that Elijah had started distance education at the start of the year.
"He takes his computer everywhere and any moments he gets he does his distance education," he said.
"It's working out well this year and I don't think there was any other way around it to be honest as he's never at school."
Dikkenberg spends roughly 18-20 hours a week on court training and Ash said that's very proud of his son's development and growth over the last year especially.
"Two years ago we made the move to Canberra to further his tennis career," he said.
"He's been training hard here with a couple of really good coaches.
"Probably in the last year he's really knuckled down and taken it real seriously, put the hours in and he's getting some great results."
It was a big decision for the family to move away from Wagga to help aid Dikkenberg's rising tennis career and Ash said that another move may be on the cards in the not too distant future.
"There's really good coaches here," he said.
"There's a lot better quality hitters so he gets better training which is good, but in time and probably sooner rather than later we'll have to make another move.
"He went up to Brisbane three or four weeks ago for a talent combine and the national academy is up there.
"They've taken in three of four kids in the last two years and they live there and Tennis Australia will fund everything and take them on trips.
"So that's his goal to get there."
Dikkenberg is set to have a rare extended stay in the country over the next month and a half as he prepares for the Under 16's Australian Junior Tour Masters competition that is being held in Melbourne in mid-December.
