Wagga's state MP has sought reassurances from the state government in the wake of new revelations around PFAS contamination of a Wagga bore field and a faster than predicted plume threatening two others.
On Monday Riverina Water CEO Andrew Crakanthorp confirmed testing completed in August revealed the plume was moving faster than originally thought and has
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a compound widely used in firefighting foam on Department of Defence bases, including at the Forest Hill Royal Australian Air Force base, from the 1970s to 2004.
"All sites have negative results with the exception of one bore in our West Wagga bore field with a very low reading within the Australian drinking water guidelines," Mr Crakanthorp said.
Mr Crakanthorp reassured the community the city's water supply was safe, but they are keeping a close eye on the fast movement of the plume which was estimated to take 50 years to reach the city's water supply.
A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said as part of ongoing monitoring, low levels of PFAS were detected at two groundwater monitoring wells approximately 650 metres from the East Wagga borefield, one of four main sources in Riverina Water's catchment.
"Extensive testing has confirmed there is no PFAS in the East Wagga borefield," the spokesperson said.
"While these results suggest the PFAS plume from RAAF Base Wagga is moving faster than originally predicted, there is no short-term risk of PFAS contamination to the borefield and the water is safe to drink.
"As a result of Defence's monitoring at East Wagga, Riverina Water undertook further precautionary testing of all its water sources.
"No detectable PFAS levels were recorded at sources nearest to East Wagga and in any other water sources, with the exception of one very low-level reading in a bore at Riverina Water's West Wagga site."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr announced while he was satisfied with the response by Riverina Water and Defence in addressing the issue he would be taking matters into his own hands, formally writing to NSW water minister Rose Jackson and environment minister Penny Sharpe in a bid to seek their assurances that everything possible will be done to tackle the issue.
"It's reassuring that the situation seems to be under control but this is not the time to be complacent," he said.
"Clearly the PFAS plume is moving more quickly than we thought.
"I think this is a critical issue for our community and I don't want anyone underestimating how important this is for the future growth of our city so that's why I have taken this step."
Dr McGirr said he thinks the speed of the plume likely came as a surprise to Defence and Riverina Water but he believes they have acted appropriately.
"It's fundamental that the community is kept up to date, we must have transparency for this," he said.
"What I'm saying is; 'lets keep an eye on this'.
"Ministers have been quite responsive about this issue and I'm quite satisfied at this point. Lets stay ahead of this, lets make sure we don't compromise this wonderful city."
Dr McGirr said it was pleasing to note that the PFAS levels found in the bore were well below the health limits set by the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, but it was essential that any risk be eliminated.
