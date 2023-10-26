"No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home." [Israeli Energy Minister] A Gaza-wide power black-out; no ability to purify Gaza's 97 per cent un-drinkable water; no processing of trash; medical care no longer provided; food unavailable for the already 60 per cen food-insecure population before this war began ... collective punishment now and for decades to come.