It was interesting to read recent correspondence from Yvonne Rance (DA letters, 14/10), who has remonstrated against those contributors, who in her words audaciously spread their own theories on climate change.
Whilst I have commented on climate change in the past as well as many other correspondents I cannot recall myself or anyone else actually personally laying claim to the scientific research themselves.
Yvonne says "there is 'someone' out there bigger than ourselves running the 'whole ' show 'who' knows everything ...."
I am assuming that Yvonne is referring to God the creator of all things and that perhaps what is happening climate-wise, is God's will.
Now it is quite significant that Pope Francis, the Vicar of Christ has recently made a blistering statement on climate change and its dangers to our world.
Part of the Pontiff's comments were that "Despite all attempts to deny, conceal, gloss over, or relativize the issue, the signs of climate change are here and increasingly evident. No one can ignore the fact that in recent years we have witnessed extreme weather phenomena......"
He also says inter alia that some effects of climate change are irreversible at least for some time to come, and that our responses to climate change have not been adequate. The Pope is clearly pointing the finger at the human race.
This leaves Yvonne's comments in a precarious place may I say, in so far as God's will is concerned as it seems His Holiness has a much different view of things.
Now I am not suggesting in any way, that climate change sceptics, who happen to follow the same faith as Pope Francis should rush off to their nearest confessional. It might though be prudent at least to heed the warnings of His Holiness.
After all, those warnings seem like a reading from an updated version of the Gospel according to Al Gore.
Now that the No voice dominated the referendum, the people who voted yes need to abide by the umpire's decision.
What if the yes vote won they would expect the No voters to to take decision. And stop trying to divide our country into we and them just show a bit of respect for each other.
One set of "war crimes" does not excuse another, or the world is watching
The Israeli military gave 1.1 million Gazans 24 hours to move south. Half the entire population of Gaza - men, women, children, elders, babies, healthy, infirm - warned to move 15 to 20 kilometres south for safety.
Where are the vehicles, fuel, coordination for this massive movement of people? Where are the 1.1-million beds? Toilets and sanitation? Food and water? Health facilities, clothing, etc ??? What'll be left upon their return ... *IF* they're "allowed" to return, unlike after 1949?
What did these people do - what crimes did they commit - to be driven from their homes, by bombs and bullets, by threats and warnings? By massive destruction and promises of an incursion by 100,000s of heavily armed and armoured soldiers?
The vast majority of Gazans are no different from us - except by accident of birth, and by being refugees once already.
Our politicians rightfully condemn the brutal, barbaric massacres of Israelis and internationals by 1000 Hamas and related members ... yet remain mostly silent or chest-beatingly complicit with the total destruction of 1000+ lives and 100,000s of livelihoods.
"No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home." [Israeli Energy Minister] A Gaza-wide power black-out; no ability to purify Gaza's 97 per cent un-drinkable water; no processing of trash; medical care no longer provided; food unavailable for the already 60 per cen food-insecure population before this war began ... collective punishment now and for decades to come.
One set of "war crimes" does not excuse another. We condemn the Hamas-coordinated massacres and barbaric treatment of Israelis and internationals. Our silence about and support for the murderous Israeli military bombings in Gaza and expected, massive incursion make us undeniably complicit in war crimes.
