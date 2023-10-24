The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail set for major expansion as Snowy Hydro announces funding boost

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Creative minds combined as Riverina students received expert sculpture-making advice as part of a major expansion to the iconic Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.