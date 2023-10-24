Creative minds combined as Riverina students received expert sculpture-making advice as part of a major expansion to the iconic Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail this week.
Adelong Public School students were treated to a special workshop featuring Japanese sculpture trail artist Akira Kamada and Snowy Hydro engineer Lachie Pocock.
Mr Kamada's creative sculpture 'Birth' is currently on display in the Tumbarumba township as part of the sculpture trail.
The workshop forms part of a major new sculpture trail sponsorship was announced by Snowy Hydro CEO Dennis Barnes on Monday.
The partnership will see Snowy Hydro fund seven new sculptures and deliver a school education program featuring artist-led sculpture workshops for more than 1500 Snowy Valleys students.
Meanwhile, the Snowy Hydro's School Education Program will bring artist-led sculpture workshops to 14 primary schools across the region and beyond.
The workshops will give students the chance to immerse themselves in the world of art, creativity, and engineering.
Mr Barnes said the important program aligned with Snowy Hydro's education focus on science, technology, engineering and maths and engaging young people in activities that spark future careers.
"We believe art and engineering go hand-in-hand," he said.
Mr Barnes said sculptures, like the company's hydroelectric projects, "require a high level of engineering skill and creativity."
"By exposing students to these artist-led workshops, we hope to inspire the next generation of engineers and artists right here in our local community," he said.
Mr Barnes said the commitment by Snowy Hydro "underscores" the company's long-term, ongoing commitment to the local communities in the region and hopes it will also help boost tourism.
"The trail is celebrated for its eye-catching outdoor art installations throughout the picturesque region and our support will enhance the trail's reach, making it more accessible and engaging for both residents and visitors alike," he said.
The seven new Snowy Hydro-funded sculptures will be leased and installed over the next two years adding to the 35 existing artworks located between Adelong and Tooma, including the historic towns of Batlow, Talbingo and Tumbarumba.
Sculpture trail founding CEO and artistic director David Handley said it has been a "humbling privilege" to work with communities across the region to create the trail as "one of the most important cultural projects in regional Australia."
"Snowy Hydro's sponsorship means we can continue to deliver what we set out to do in providing the School Education Program for free to thousands of students across the Snowy Valleys, while building on the sculpture trail to offer visitors another reason to come back to enjoy this stunning part of Australia."
