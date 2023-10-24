WAGGA jockey Josh Richards expects to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after a barrier mishap at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
Richards was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with a dislocated shoulder after an incident in the barriers aboard Trust Bill prior to the start of the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Richards had his shoulder reduced at hospital and was discharged on Monday night. He needs a follow up with doctors and then scans before he knows the full extent of the injury.
Richards, who was still very sore on Tuesday, has been told he will be out for six weeks.
"I'm out for probably a minimum of six weeks," Richards said.
"It's sore. It was out for a while. I didn't think a shoulder could be that painful."
Richards will undergo scans and have them sent to Racing NSW's Dr Duckworth to determine the next course of action.
The 29-year-old, winner of the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice's premiership in 2022-23, is hoping to avoid surgery.
Richards said it was an extremely painful mishap.
"(Trust Bill) went off, threw me up and when I come down, it reefed its head down and reefed my arm out of the socket," he said.
Former Wagga-based jockey Nick Heywood also came off in the second of two barrier trials at Wagga on Monday.
Heywood was dislodged from Kembla Grange mare Moon Stories as she left the barriers but he walked away uninjured.
