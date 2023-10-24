The Daily Advertiser
Wagga jockey Josh Richards suffers dislocated shoulder in barrier incident

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 24 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:05pm
Wagga jockey Josh Richards suffered a dislocated shoulder at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday. Picture by Racing Photos
WAGGA jockey Josh Richards expects to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after a barrier mishap at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.

