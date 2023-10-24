We, and several other members of Leeton University of the Third Age (U3A), are very concerned by the recent statement by the federal treasurer that cheques will no longer be issued by banks within a few years.
Such action by banks will create major concern and inconvenience to many senior members of the Australian community, especially in the rural regions.
The use of cheques is a great advantage to seniors who cannot easily access bank services due to remoteness or physical disability.
Cheques allow seniors to safely transfer funds to local and distant localities, when they cannot attend personally without considerable inconvenience.
Seniors tend to be concerned for their personal safety when handling larger amounts of cash, especially withdrawing cash from an ATM.
Many seniors are concerned about having large amounts of cash in their homes, even for short periods of time.
Many seniors are not computer literate or do not have ready access to computers, so are unable to transfer funds by such electronic means.
Many seniors who have relied upon banks to assist with their accounts (on which the banks have gained interest) over many decades, are very disappointed that said banks would disregard their needs in such an offhand way.
Removal of cheques (and bank branches) place many seniors reliant upon relatives to help manage their financial affairs. This removes part of their independence which is such an important aspect of being able to live independently.
When entrusting others with their financial affairs, some seniors will then be exposed to elder abuse.
Seniors who are not computer literate in 2023 are unlikely to become so in their lifetime.
This issue only impacts those born before 1946 and a percentage of "baby boomers" so within a couple of decades the above problems will not be relevant.
Dear Uncle Hewitt Whyman, I felt really sad to read of your heartache and I want to say, take heart. History has not been lost. History can't be "lost". It is always there, and it also can't be changed. It's what happened at any given time. Of course you're still black. That can't be changed either.
The "no" vote has ensured that there are more conversations happening in homes across the country about solutions to the problems besetting Australians everywhere, than ever before.
We are not really a unified country and we probably never will be, but we are trying to be.
All the tribal acknowledgements, the smoking ceremonies, welcome to country that happen every day at major sporting events, church services, and any public ceremonial occasion, Sorry Day, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week show we are trying, but none of those change conditions that the First Peoples are wanting changed, (related to education, alcoholism, domestic violence etc).
They are tokenistic at best, no matter how sincere they are.
Reconciliation is always going to be an ongoing thing but it is definitely happening.
Let's acknowledge the past, but it's more important to look to the future and refuse to be bound by the toxic shackles of grievance for some, and the perpetual guilt trip for the rest.
We are all one, black, white, brown, yellow, many faiths, many nationalities, under the same wonderful sky here in the southern hemisphere.
I ask, when does forgiveness begin? It's an integral part of being sorry.
