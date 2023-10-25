Wagga City's two under 16's sides played in a rare tie as their Tigers and Lions outfits shared the points in their round two contest at Duke of Kent Oval.
Tigers coach Ian Donohue was pleased with the result and said that it was great to see the two Wagga City sides so evenly matched.
"It's actually quite nice to have two teams from the same club play in a tie," Donohue said.
"It just shows that there is a good standard of cricket and it was a high scoring game.
"You can't ask for much more than a tie to your closest rival."
Winning the toss and batting first, the Lions finished their 25 overs at 7-187 following a couple of strong batting performances from Harrison Conroy (40no), Vaughn Jenkins (37no) and Harrison Ockerby (30no) while Max Crawford was the best with the ball for the Tigers finishing with figures of 2-9.
Chasing just shy of 190 for victory, Donohue said his side went through some ebbs and flows during their run chase.
"It was in the balance," he said.
"It was starting to look like it was going to be a hard chase to finish off but then Max Crawford came out and batted exceptionally well.
"It was right down to the wire but we couldn't get it done, he got stuck at the non-strikers end for the last few balls with the new batter coming in on strike.
"It's always hard for a new batter to try and finish the job needing one run off the last ball and we didn't quite get there."
Crawford finished unbeaten on 26no off just 14 deliveries while Ryder Spencer (30no) and Jack Vonarx (31) also had strong contributions with the bat for the Tigers.
It's been a strange start to the season for the Tigers who also shared the points in their round one clash against Wagga RSL as the game was called a draw due to bad light.
Despite some crazy results, Donohue has been really pleased with the way his side has performed in the first two rounds.
"It's been really good," he said.
"We've had a number of boys retire on their 30 runs which has been really pleasing to see that they've been able to put their heads down and bat well through that top order.
"Between the two games we've mixed the top order up a little bit but the boys keep standing up and we'll continue to do that throughout the rest of the season and give everyone an opportunity up towards the top of the order.
"Our bowling has also been fairly good and there's no complaints there."
Under 16s - South Wagga 3-184 (N Absolum 32no, W Howard 32no; T Heinze 1-11, B Gain 1-12) d Wagga RSL 9-135 (B Gain 46no, D Weidemann 21; O Crowl 4-11)
Lake Albert Gold 6-142 (T McCaig 2-9) d St Michaels 6-141 (J Wood 32no, J Spencer 30no)
Wagga City Tigers 5-187 (J Vonarx 31no, R Spencer 30no; V Jenkins 2-7) tied with Wagga City Lions 7-187 (H Conroy 40no, V Jenkins 37no; M Crawford 2-9)
Under 14s - South Wagga 8-142 (J Henman 37no, B Walsh 31no; S Firman 2-8, O Treanor 2-8) d St Michaels Blue 6-140 (T Willis 33no, F Parker 30no; A Nimmo 1-10, A Udeniyan 1-10, L Machineni 1-11, J Absolum 1-18, A Rodham 1-19)
Under 13s - Kooringal Blue 3-126 (B Jaeger 30no, A Blackett 13no; B Chigwidden 2-14) d St Michaels 7-103 (O Miles 31no, L Robinson 24; J Cox 2-6, H Nightingale 2-22)
Lake Albert Maroon 3-89 (D Crittenden 33no, C Hutton 30no) d Lake Albert Gold 5-86 (W Bourne 42no, J Wheeler 9; M Hoare 2-9, C Hutton 2-21)
Wagga RSL 7-115 (B Guy 28no, C McKay 22; H Exton 3-24) d Kooringal Gold 7-63 (M Roberts 19no, H Exton 17; I Cole 2-15)
Under 12s - St Michaels White 4-88 (E Benecke 13no, C Metcalfe 10no; J Driscoll 2-13) d St Michaels Red 6-67 (C Forsyth 31no, J Driscoll 5; J Suidgeest 2-6, A Bolton 2-11)
Kooringal 1-66 (A Ryan 14no, L Butler 10no; L Elsley 1-9) d Wagga City Tigers 8-62 (J Turnbull 17, J Motton 11; H Pideski 2-4, L Butler 2-7)
South Wagga 3-124 (J Tindal 37no, J Curry 31no; N Dohl 2-21) d St Michaels Blue 7-61 (L Elwin 11, M Ockerby 8, J Looney 8, A Wilson 8; W Langtry 2-8)
St Michaels Black 1-85 (R Benecke 24no, R Goldsworthy 16no; H Nicoll 1-2) d Wagga City Leopards 7-81 (L Knight 30, J McKelvie 17; R Benecke 2-10)
