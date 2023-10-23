A QUICK decision by jockey Shaun Guymer may have opened up a range of new possibilities for honest Wagga galloper Gold Tracker after his victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
After three consecutive minor placings to kick off this preparation, Gold Tracker broke through for just his second career victory im impressive fashion at Wagga.
The well-supported Gold Tracker ($2.60 favourite) was near last coming into the home straight but showed an explosive turn of foot to storm to a dominant three-length victory in the Class One Handicap (1300m).
Wagga trainer Mick Travers was pleased to see the four-year-old back in the winner's stall.
"He's a nice horse that tries very, very hard," Travers said.
"The way the race panned out for him today probably just suited him really well."
Travers revealed it was certainly not by design that Gold Tracker got back so far in the field.
"Absolutely not. We always wanted to be in the first four with a horse like him because he doesn't generally quicken that well," he explained.
"But from that gate, and a lot of horses were all kicking up, Shaun took the option that he thought was best at the time and it's worked out well."
Travers agreed it might now have opened up some new opportunities for the son of Xtravagant.
"Absolutely. And that's why you put riders like Shaun on, they can make the decisions out there," he said.
"He's always an honest little character and when he gets those opportunities, he takes them."
Gold Tracker won comfortably, with Theo's Choice ($17) and County Kilkenny ($3.50) filling the minor placings.
Gold Tracker now boasts two wins and eight minor placings from 18 starts since joining Travers from the Peter Moody stable.
Travers may toy with a trip to Sydney for a Highway with Gold Tracker but is happy otherwise trying to pick off races in the Southern District.
"I always wanted to get into a Highway, in with a light weight to a Highway mainly because he tries so hard," Travers said.
"I don't know that he's Highway quality but he can be competitive just because he tries. But by the same token, small fish are sweet so we'll probably hang around and try and pick a class two or something, maybe over the Snake Gully carnival."
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel also enjoyed success as Dream Inherit ($8.00), ridden by Jess Del Frari, broke through for her first win for the stable when taking out the Country Boosed Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).
Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne also landed a winning double courtesy of Char ($6.50) and And We Danced ($4.20).
