WAGGA Town Plate winner Mnementh is the first recipient of the Southern District Racing Association-trained (SDRA) Horse of the Year award.
Mnementh defeated Kosciuszko winner Front Page to claim the inaugural award, that was announced at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club race meeting on Monday.
Voted on by the SDRA committee, Mnementh was given the nod for the 2022-23 season on the strength of his three wins.
Alongside his win in the Town Plate, Mnementh captured the listed Santa Ana Lane Series Final win at Flemington and a Saturday metropolitan race at Ballarat.
The seven-year-old raced seven times and earned $319,100 in prizemoney.
Front Page, who amassed more than $1.1 million in his six starts for the season, Boss Lady Rocks and Neverstandingstill were the beaten finalists.
Albury trainer Mitch Beer was rapt to see Mnementh recognised and praised the idea to introduce a new category for the higher class horses.
"It's great for local horses to be recognised," Beer said.
"I think there are some really good horses in the area that probably don't get the opportunity to race here, some of those higher rated horses. There is really only the Town Plate for them.
"It's good. He's been a great horse and it's good to get some local recognition."
Bianco Vilano was named SDRA Horse of the Year for 2022-23.
The Ron Stubbs-trained galloper enjoyed a brilliant season where he progressed from class one company to running fourth in the $500,000 Country Championships final.
Bianco Vilano raced seven times for four wins, a second, third and fourth. He picked up the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) and a Highway.
The beaten finalists brigade included listed National Sprint winner Another One, Baledon, Cliff House, Rocket Tiger, Sparring, Sumdeel, Tap N Run and Zakeriz.
Stubbs was proud of the way Bianco Vilano stepped up last season.
"He just went from strength-to-strength. He found a new level," Stubbs said.
"It's great to have nice horses that are contenders for these awards."
The late Mo Chara won SDRA 3YO of the Year, from Altrove, with Gold Track, Rumours Abound and Supido Beauty the finalists.
Mo Chara was humanely euthanised shortly after the Wagga Guineas after a fracture of the knee was discovered.
Spackman was pleased to see the horse honoured.
"What could have he of been as a four-year-old? But anyway, he's no longer with us," Spackman said.
"He deserves it, He was a very consistent three-year-old, very stiff in the (Wagga) Guineas that day. He's still trying to get out. Unbelievable."
In a Scott Spackman stable double, Underpants was named SDRA 2YO of the Year. He was the only SDRA two-year-old to win a race for the season.
Spackman was happy to claim another 2YO of the Year gong.
"The first time we ever won it was with Rocket Tiger and you seen what he did as a two-year-old," Spackman said.
"This bloke obviously didn't go to those heights but it's all ahead of him.
"He's come back in great fiddle, he's having a little break at the moment but he'll be back very shortly and onwards and upwards with him."
SDRA-trained Horse of the Year: Mnementh
SDRA Horse of the Year: Bianco Vilano
SDRA 3YO of the Year: Mo Chara
SDRA 2YO of the Year: Underpants
