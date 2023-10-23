The Daily Advertiser
Police release CCTV footage after Griffith service station held up at gunpoint

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
October 23 2023 - 3:50pm
Police are on a hunt for a man caught on CCTV footage after a service station in Griffith was held up. Picture by NSW Police
Police are on a hunt for a man caught on CCTV footage after a service station in Griffith was held up. Picture by NSW Police

Police are the hunt to locate a man after a Riverina service station was held up with a firearm and a staff member allegedly threatened.

