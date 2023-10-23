Police are the hunt to locate a man after a Riverina service station was held up with a firearm and a staff member allegedly threatened.
At about 9pm on Friday, October 20, it was reported to police a man had entered a service station on Banna Avenue, Griffith, where they produced a firearm towards a staff member.
The person, a man, allegedly threatened the worker before fleeing the store.
No one was physically injured.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police have released CCTV vision of a man who may be able to assist with the investigation.
The man is depicted in the vision in all black clothing consisting of sunglasses, hoodie, long pants, shoes, with a visor pulled down across their nose.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
