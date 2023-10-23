Good character rewarded at Tolland presentation night

Tolland have celebrated a successful season on and off the pitch at their presentation night.
Jacob Ochieng and Vanessa Angel took out the first grade most valuable player awards, while Talissa Crouch was awarded the Stephanie Scott Memorial Award.
Club president Josh Lang said it was an exciting year for the club.
With plenty to celebrate and reflect upon, Lang said it was a great night, with Crouch's win particularly special.
Credited with re-igniting the modern era of women's football at the club, Stephanie Scott was a pioneer of the women's game and continues to be remembered and honoured by Tolland in the years since her passing.
Joining the club when Scott first reformed the women's team, Lang said Crouch has come full circle with the team.
From being the young teenager in need of guidance back in 2009, to becoming a senior leader in her own right, Crouch has been invaluable to the club.
"Steph basically restarted the modern era of the women's teams at Tolland in 2009 and got some girls together, a couple of people still involved with the club were there helping her and supporting her to rally a team," Lang said.
"They got together a group of girls from the university and around town and coming through juniors to play and they won the Madden Shield that year from nothing, so those grand final wins we had a few weeks ago, that's still her legacy with the club, that success she helped create.
"This award is not just about being the best player, or even the best teammate, it's about the qualities Steph displayed and the sort of person she was , it's about character.
"Talissa was a young girl who started playing in that team back then with Steph and now she is the manager of one of the Madden sides, and you could say she's gone full circle from playing as that young girl who came into a team was being shown the way, to now being someone there helping the junior girls come into the senior team."
Stepping into committee roles and taking on several volunteer positions, Crouch is well respected within the club, with Lang saying she is synonymous with Tolland women's teams.
Congratulating individual award winners, Lang said Ochieng's win of both the MVP and players player awards was recognition for a big season.
"Obviously one of those awards is your playing group recognising the contribution you made, the other one is from your coaches and managers saying that you played well and that they missed you on the field when you're not there," Lang said.
"He's been phenomenal for us this year and really brought a lot to the team and brought a lot to the players around him."
Meanwhile in the Leonard Cup side, Angels' MVP win was supported by Christina Grauer-Kompos taking out players player.
In a premiership season for the side, Lang said the vote count was incredibly close, highlighting the strength within the squad.
"Vanessa is someone who's been with the club a long time and is that consistent performing player week in, week out," he said.
"Christina coming back to the club was a really instrumental part of our campaign, being the captain her on-field leadership has been really important.
"It was quite a close count too, so it was good to see the team, recognising the contributions of a lot of players, a real sign of a good strong side that's all working well together."
Several players were also recognised for major game milestones including women's coach Bernadette Blake who surpassed 200 games, and Julian Boissery who notched up 400 games.
Erin Bunt was club person of the year, while Lang himself was voted senior club person of the year.
