The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Jay O'Mara back in the game looking for next win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay O'Mara has returned to harness racing after seven years and is hoping to score success with Jilliby Monkey. Picture by Courtney Rees
Jay O'Mara has returned to harness racing after seven years and is hoping to score success with Jilliby Monkey. Picture by Courtney Rees

After seven seasons out of the game, Jay O'Mara hopes Jilliby Monkey can get him back in the winners' circle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.