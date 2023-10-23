After seven seasons out of the game, Jay O'Mara hopes Jilliby Monkey can get him back in the winners' circle.
The Wagga trainer is back in the sport after taking time away following the arrival of his three little girls.
However as his family grows the 33-year-old thought the timing was right to get back into harness racing.
"I took a few years off to have a family and now that the kids are a little bit older I've got back," O'Mara said.
"I just enjoy doing it."
O'Mara won his lone race with Torque About Power at Junee in March 2014.
He only trained for another two seasons before the break.
Now O'Mara has the one horse, Jilliby Monkey, back to the track in search of his second win.
"It would be good if we can find the right race," O'Mara said.
"He's definitely a competitive enough horse to hopefully get a race with him."
Jilliby Monkey is also making a comeback after plenty of time off the track.
He's only having his fourth start back after 31 months away from the racing scene.
The eight-year-old was fourth in his first race back at Albury last month.
O'Mara thought it was a good starting point.
"He put in a good first race and then I've been trying to find a suitable race for him to hopefully pick one up," he said.
"It's just trying to find the right race."
However he hasn't beaten a runner home in his next two starts.
O'Mara thought the tempo at Riverina Paceway was too much for him last time out.
He hopes he's found a more suitable assignment at Albury on Tuesday.
"At Wagga they just went a bit fast for him and he was a little bit out of class.
"Running those sorts of times he just couldn't do it.
"He heads to Albury now and hopefully he puts in a good run."
Jilliby Monkey will start from barrier nine in the Construction Safety Scaffolding Pace (1770m).
Jamie Hogan will take the drive.
"He hasn't drawn the best but at the same time they are all about the same class of horse," O'Mara said.
"It should be a good race."
