Mercy rule called for second week running in premier softball league

The tides turned for Albury Comets this weekend after their game was ended in a mercy rule to Turvey Park Red.
The competition new-comers had a mercy rule win over Turvey Park Blue last weekend, but were unable to put on the same performance against the reigning premiers in Wagga.
Turvey Park Red coach Jock Currie said it was exciting to face a new opponent in the 9-1 win.
With just four of their premiership players on the side on Saturday, Currie said it was a good performance from lower grade players who stepped up.
Earning themselves a significant win, Currie said those first grade players who were unavailable can't be too comfortable of getting their spots back.
"I'm very happy with the win," Currie said.
"When you consider we had only four of the premiership winning grand final side playing and we filled the gaps up with third graders, it was very good."
Their first time playing the newcomers, Currie acknowledged the Comets were also low on players, which may have impacted the scoreline.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Despite the mercy rule being called, Currie said it was exciting to play a new opponent, pleased to have more of a variety of teams in the competition.
With four teams now in the competition, there will be no byes this year, and Currie is hopeful the competition will get better player commitment because of it.
"It is going to be an opportunity for lots of players to get an experience in the top grade on account of the fact that if players are unavailable we don't have the luxury of saying oh we have the bye this week," he said.
Despite struggling with player availability this weekend, Currie said on the whole the side looks very similar to last season's winning team.
"It's very similar to last year's team when they're all there, so it will be interesting to see exactly how we do line up because with the good performance of these people who are filling the gaps, they might stay there because they're doing a good job," he said.
"I'm very happy with the performance of the juniors and the seniors stepping up, they've put their hand up and said I'll give it a go which is great because there is a bit of a difference in standard between the premier league and third grade."
In the earlier game South Wagga defeated Turvey Park Blue 11-2.
