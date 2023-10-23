New testing has revealed Wagga's PFAS plume is travelling faster towards the city's eastern bore water supply than the previously estimated 50 years.
Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a compound that was widely used in firefighting foam on Department of Defence bases, including at the Forest Hill Royal Australian Air Force base, from the 1970s to 2004.
Defence has been actively monitoring and tracking the movement of PFAS in the city's groundwater from its base with previous testing indicating a plume could reach the supply within 50 years.
Riverina Water CEO Andrew Crakanthorp confirmed on Monday testing completed in August revealed the plume was moving towards the eastern bore faster than they initially thought.
"I want to reassure everyone that our drinking water remains clean and safe to drink," he said.
"There's no risk to your health and there's no cause for alarm."
Further modelling will need to be undertaken to understand if there will be an impact on groundwater in the future.
"We've tested all of our bores within the Wagga region, which is East Wagga, West Wagga bore field and North Wagga bore field and all sites have negative results with the exception of one bore in our West Wagga bore field with a very low reading within the Australian drinking water guidelines," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"That bore hasn't been in production during winter and will remain out of production for the foreseeable future.
"We're further working with Defence to investigate the rate of movement of the plume."
Given the nature of PFAS, a forever chemical, Defence is working on removing the source contaminant from the RAAF base in Wagga.
While Mr Crakanthorp said removing the source will help, they will inevitably have to identify new locations for new bores to continue to source water from aquifers.
Mr Crakanthorp said the Australian drinking water guidelines have a range of intolerable amounts of PFAS in the water which is safe for human consumption and if at any point any supply fields surpass that the bore field would be shut down.
"We have to have plans in place which could take a couple of years to identify the new sites for new bores, construct them, connect the pipework to bring the water back to this site for treatment," he said.
With 35,000 connections and 80,000 people drinking water supplied through Riverina Water, Mr Crakanthorp said he is not concerned there will be any impact on human health.
"We do have time to isolate the bore field if it's impacted sooner than we thought," he said.
"We have fortunately completed and are operating a brand new water treatment plant here on site to source water from the river which we can adapt and change our pumping systems to allow the supply of good healthy drinking water to our customers.
"We've got licences that allow us to draw from the aquifers or from the river. We would switch our treatment processes to pull the water from the river source."
Mr Crakanthorp said their reasoning for alerting customers is to provide transparency and keep trust.
"Clearly drinking water is fundamental to everyone's health and a body like Riverina Water has to enjoy the complete trust of our customers so that they know that they're drinking clean healthy water every day," he said.
Further testing is being conducted by Defence to allow Riverina Water to get organised and identify any potential impacts and the need for capital works to replace the field.
The East Wagga bore field remains fully contained and not impacted by PFAS at this stage, and the water boss promised to keep the community regularly updated on the matter..
"The three bores are some distance from each other which allows us to either use one, two or three of the bores if we get a positive result in one of the bores," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"Defence is continuing to work closely with Riverina Water and other government agencies to ensure strong measures are put in place to manage any future risks and help safeguard water for our community."
