

"We have to have plans in place which could take a couple of years to identify the new sites for new bores, construct them, connect the pipework to bring the water back to this site for treatment," he said.



With 35,000 connections and 80,000 people drinking water supplied through Riverina Water, Mr Crakanthorp said he is not concerned there will be any impact on human health.



"We do have time to isolate the bore field if it's impacted sooner than we thought," he said.



"We have fortunately completed and are operating a brand new water treatment plant here on site to source water from the river which we can adapt and change our pumping systems to allow the supply of good healthy drinking water to our customers.

