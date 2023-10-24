The Rules Club has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dinner fit for a king and some special guest speakers.
Established in 1973 by a group of like-minded people to support Australian rules football locally, The Rules Club has become the backbone of the Wagga sporting community.
On Friday to mark the milestone 150 members and club associates were invited to a celebratory dinner including the two remaining club foundation directors Peter Reid and Ken Howell who gave presentations.
Rules Club general manager Jack Jolley said it was a great night for those closest to the club to reconnect and reflect on the last five decades.
"It was good to be able to have the last two founding directors there and everyone who attended is or has been involved in the club," he said.
"We were also lucky enough to have Allan Hull as our emcee for the night which was great.
Mr Hull is an iconic Wagga racecaller and sports broadcaster, now retired.
"We also had Michael McCormack and his wife attend, Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr and mayor Dallas Tout and his wife attend," Mr Jolley said.
"It was great to see them come as it shows that they realise how important the club is to the community."
