The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Rules Club marks 50th milestone with celebratory function

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 24 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rules Club has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dinner fit for a king and some special guest speakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.