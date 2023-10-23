The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: Thank you, servo stranger, for your pay it forward kindness

By Letters
Updated October 24 2023 - 9:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Friday, I topped up the petrol in our car and when I went in to pay the attendant said that it had already been paid for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.