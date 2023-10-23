On Friday, I topped up the petrol in our car and when I went in to pay the attendant said that it had already been paid for.
A little confused, I asked what he meant, and he said that the driver of the car in front of me had paid for my petrol.
By the time I returned to my car, he was gone.
It is heartening that there are kind people in the world who do acts of kindness and lighten someone's day.
Yes Jim Allen is right saying a lot of voters were conned.
Indigenous communities who supported the Voice strongly were told by PM Albanese that his Voice would fix it all. Fortunately a bigger percentage of Australians didn't fall for the obvious lie.
The first chance Albanese had to help the indigenous people since the referendum, he and his party voted down because they oppose Senator Price.
One of the reasons the No vote won was because Minister Burney refused to debate shadow Minister Price.
Another reason was Albanese wouldn't supply the full details of what the voice was going to or could do.
The elephant in the room is the huge gap in the standard of living in some Aboriginal areas. We were told the Voice would swallow that in one go.
But we know the only way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time, which is what Senator Price is trying to instigate but Albanese has said "not on my watch."
I am truly amazed that a petition signed by 160 people in a city of over 60,000 is wasting council time and money, arguing over where a book is going to be placed.
The 160 people are .0375 per cent of the population.
Just wondering if these people with their threats, intimidation and other poor behaviour, are a true representation of a beautiful and cultural city.
I have a mental illness that includes anxiety and depression.
These times are very hard, whether it be the war in the Middle East or for that matter the arguments to and for following the results of the referendum. I am sure this applies to most people with this condition.
I don't intend getting angry with situation, nor will I take sides, nor will I politicise it. I am not being critical of those who do but rather talk in terms of my reactions.
Some actions I have taken that seem to help. I am trying to limit the amount of news I watch and filter it. I don't listen to the news immediately before I go to bed.
Further, on a constructive level, there are things in the world that are positive and I try to focus in that direction.
These include finding good things in the news, friendships, taking a walk and music. In regard to the latter a song that helps me is From a Distance (Bette Midler) in regard to what the world could be like.
A book, written by Alex Korb (it is in the Wagga City Library) called The Upward Spiral I have found to be particularly helpful. It deals with practical solutions to issues related to depression and anxiety. The Work Book is particularly good.
All I am asking for is understanding and consideration.
