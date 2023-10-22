The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Crash wreaks havoc on Gobba Bridge traffic in morning rush

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated October 23 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taffic was congested at a nortorious Wagga intersection after two cars collided on Monday morning. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Taffic was congested at a nortorious Wagga intersection after two cars collided on Monday morning. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A crash on the Olympic Highway brought traffic to a standstill on the Gobbagombalin Bridge in the morning peak hour rush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.