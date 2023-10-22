Crash wreaks havoc on Gobba Bridge traffic in morning rush

A crash on the Olympic Highway brought traffic to a standstill on the Gobbagombalin Bridge in the morning peak hour rush.
Emergency services were called to the scene following initial reports of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Colin Knott Drive and Old Narrandera Road around 8am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed one crew of paramedics were still at the crash site at 8.30am, where they were assessing and treating one patient for shock.
The crash came at one of city's most notorious intersections and at the busiest periods of the day as residents get to school runs and the morning rush to work.
The state's Transport Management Centre advised commuters of heavy traffic conditions for both northbound and southbound drivers, who should allow extra travel time and exercise care when passing.
The scene was cleared and traffic back to normal by 8.45am.
