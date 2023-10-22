Past and present members of the Sturt Public School community have been reunited after years as the school turned 50 years old.
Fond memories were shared as the school welcomed hundreds through its gates to mark the major milestone on Saturday.
Principal Terri Inglis said it was a great to see many past and present teachers students and their families attend.
"There were families and past students who remembered marching down from Kooringal Public School on the day [the school first opened] and started," Ms Inglis said.
Past teacher Geoff Amos, who taught at the school from the 1980s to the early 2000s, also shared his memories during the formal proceedings at the event.
The commemorations also honoured the school's first principal Noel Collison, who passed away two years ago.
Named the Desert Pea Award, the financial award will be bestowed on a student who has shown good initiative to support their education.
"The [Collison] family have kindly committed to providing ongoing funding of that award," Ms Inglis said.
Also on show at the weekend's festivities was the school's first ever bell.
"We found that in the back of an old store-room, so we will have that put on a new stand and re-erected out the front of the school with a plaque on it," Ms Inglis said.
Another highlight of the commemorations was the STEM student showcase.
"Their focus was 50 years of change, to coincide with our anniversary," she said.
"We also had lots of old photos and memorabilia on display in our library which was really popular."
In the past 50 years, the school has seen many changes, with classroom extensions to an upgrade to the original library area.
"Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the school used to have a dental clinic, which is now our Out of Hours School Care, because that program of providing school dental care has finished," Ms Inglis said.
"Over the years, the arts have really featured at Sturt Public, with music, singing and debating."
The school has also made a name for itself in its focus on STEM in recent years.
While many memories were shared at the weekend, one that will have to wait a bit longer is the unearthing of the school's time capsule.
The capsule was buried a number of years ago by Heather Collins, who has herself worked at the school for the past 43 years.
"We will dig up that capsule next year and put something back down to be opened on the school's 75th anniversary," she said.
