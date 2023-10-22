The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Generations reunited as Sturt Public School turns 50 years old

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Past and present members of the Sturt Public School community have been reunited after years as the school turned 50 years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.