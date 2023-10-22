The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Judah Durham finally home with parents Jaxon and Kirsten after long health journey

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
October 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Happy and finally home in Narrandera are Jaxon and Kirsten Durham with their sons Judah and his big brothers Cooper, Noah and Abraham. Picture supplied
Happy and finally home in Narrandera are Jaxon and Kirsten Durham with their sons Judah and his big brothers Cooper, Noah and Abraham. Picture supplied

It took more than a village to help bring a little Riverina boy back home after spending the first year of his life in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.