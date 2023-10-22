It took more than a village to help bring a little Riverina boy back home after spending the first year of his life in hospital.
Kirsten and Jaxon Durham's lives turned upside down last year when doctors broke it to them their six-week-old son Judah had a congenital defect, Pierre Robin sequence, and an ultra-rare genetic condition.
Suddenly their world revolved around the Sydney Children's Hospital, where the newest addition to their family relied on a tracheostomy, ventilator and tube feeding.
The Durhams spent the next year between their home in Narrandera, the Sydney Children's Hospital and then Wagga Base, working doggedly to find the path home.
"It's been a long, hard journey, leaving our other three children behind, not knowing when we would all be together again as a family and what our new family life would look like," Mrs Durham, who never left Judah's side, said.
In other news
Judah's diagnosis of Pierre Robin sequence as well as Coffin-Siris syndrome - an ultra-rare genetic condition which can lead to learning disabilities and developmental delays - meant returning home was not a simple task.
The Durhams were supported through the transition by Intereach and early childhood coordinator Tamara Locke, who worked tirelessly with the family and a dedicated social worker at the Sydney Children's Hospital to get the wheels in motion.
"With all that came with Judah's diagnosis, we were so overwhelmed with what was required to bring Judah home in terms of equipment, home support, setting up NDIS plans, etc.
"We were so grateful to have Tamara on our team helping and guiding us every step of the way."
Judah's first Christmas was spent surrounded by his family in the Sydney hospital, and eventually the Durhams were able to come back to Wagga Base Hospital in March.
That transition alone took careful planning and brought new challenges.
Three months, a mountain of research and preparation later, Judah was home with his parents and big brothers Cooper, Noah and Abraham.
Ms Locke was by the family's side, with Intereach's family-centred planning and financial support from the NDIS helping transform their home into a safe and nurturing haven.
That tailored planning and ongoing support was and remains key in Judah's settling at home, and the 15-month-old's family is still overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the support.
"Tamara made it all seem possible and helped us to feel at ease with the whole process," Mrs Durham said.
"Tamara helped us with everything we needed and made it feel like we could one day make it home and be a family again."
Intereach's early childhood program manager Carla White said she was "incredibly proud" of Ms Locke and the team's effort in supporting the courageous family.
"Stories like these remind us why we do what we do because every bit of love and care we pour into our work can create a world of difference in someone's life," she said.
"We are committed to being a pillar of unwavering support for families in need."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.