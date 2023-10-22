The Riverina is set to feature in an upcoming new book detailing the dark days of our past as renowned author Stephen Gapps paid Wagga a visit.
The award-winning public historian was in Wagga to speak at the first ever Royal Australian Historical Society conference to be hosted in the city at the weekend.
Wagga and District Historical Society hosted the Royal Australian Historical Society's annual conference on Saturday and Sunday at the Wagga RSL Club - a first for the society since its formation in 1901.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Historical Society president Geoff Burch said Mr Gapps is already recognised for two other books, The Sydney Wars and Gudyarra: The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance.
Mr Gapps has been recognised for his efforts to bring frontier war histories to national attention as Australia's first wars.
Mr Burch said while the historian's first two books concentrated on Sydney and the Bathurst area, the "third in the series" would look at indigenous history "closer to home," including a focus on the Murdering Sandhills at Narrandera.
"They basically forced Aboriginal people onto an island and shot them," Mr Burch said.
"[The book] will have a wider scope than that, but that's definitely going to be part of it."
Meanwhile, Wagga City Council museum curator Michelle Maddison spoke about the famous Tichborne Trial in the 1870s that saw a Wagga butcher gain international attention after claiming to be the lost son of a member of British aristocracy.
"He was lying and eventually convicted and jailed," Mr Burch said.
About 70 people travelled from across the state and beyond for the society's first in-person conference since the pandemic.
This year's conference looked at creating local and community histories for the future.
Several attendees were honoured on the day for their contribution to local communities, including Berrigan woman Marnie Steer.
At 91 years of age, Ms Steer serves as secretary of the Berrigan and District Heritage Museum, where she has volunteered for the past 18-odd years.
After being asked if she would like to help at the local museum in the early 2000s, Ms Steer rose mightily to the task and went on to set up a catalogue system for its oral histories.
Ms Steer said the museum could use some young blood in its volunteer ranks and has no plans to retire just yet.
"I think I'll be all right for a few more years," she said.
