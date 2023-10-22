The Daily Advertiser
Dark days in Riverina's past to feature in new book as Royal Australian Historical Soceity conference makes history

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 22 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Marnie Steer (Berrigan) with Wagga district historical society president Geoff Burch and RAHS president Iain Stewart at the national conference held at Wagga RSL on the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Marnie Steer (Berrigan) with Wagga district historical society president Geoff Burch and RAHS president Iain Stewart at the national conference held at Wagga RSL on the weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Riverina is set to feature in an upcoming new book detailing the dark days of our past as renowned author Stephen Gapps paid Wagga a visit.

