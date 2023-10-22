Wagga's Botanic Gardens came alive with music, street food and culture from across the globe with the city's annual multicultural festival on Saturday.
The family-friendly and growing Fusion Botanical festival brought the community together to the Turvey Park gardens for an afternoon and evening celebration of diversity and culture.
In other news
A jam-packed agenda made for hours of non-stop action on the Brolga Pond stage, where dancers and musicians showcased traditional dances and sounds from the festival's 4pm opening right through to its close.
Did you take a great photo at Fusion Botanical to include in our coverage? Email picture, with photographer and subject names, to news@dailyadvertiser.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.