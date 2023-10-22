The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: What about the other side of dairy strike?

By Letters
October 23 2023 - 4:30am
Media stories of the strikes in the dairy industry mostly discuss possible shortages in shops and the likelihood that perishable milk will be wasted. There are mentions of the exploitation of the drivers and factory workers, but what of the main victims - the cows and calves?

