Trailer incidents have caused disruptions along the Riverina stretch of the Hume Highway over the weekend.
Emergency services rushed to the Hume Highway at Kyeamba near Tumbarumba Road about 5am on Sunday morning after a car became dislodged from a trailer forcing the closure of a southbound lane.
Police, Transport for NSW and a tow truck attended the incident, with all southbound lanes reopening shortly before 8.30am.
A police spokesperson said a vehicle was towing a trailer carrying the car when it became dislodged.
In other news
There are no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.
It came about 12 hours after another trailer incident on the same highway, about 50 kilometres north at Mount Adrah.
A vehicle was towing a cattle trailer on the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah about 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon just past Rosedale Road when it collided with the concrete barrier.
Emergency services attended the scene which forced the closure of one of two southbound lanes.
A police spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries however a child was treated for shock.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.