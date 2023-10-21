In case you missed it...

In case you missed them, here are the week's top 10 most-read stories, as well as a selection of others at the bottom of this email.
A Wagga dad is calling for hospital emergency department staff to be better trained in how to treat patients who are non-verbal, are living with intellectual disabilities or have autism.
Students from a Wagga school have been reunited after more than half a century apart.
A Riverina village will soon get its beloved watering hole back when the taps are turned on for the first time in more than two decades.
Illabo is coming together to save its watering hole.
While the Longhorn Hotel has been taken over by new management, the community has formed a co-operative with the hopes of purchasing and securing the business by Christmas.
A pub with the potential to rival one of the region's premier hospitality venues is one of two Riverina watering holes going under the hammer next week.
A Wagga schoolboy will spend the next six months undergoing treatment in Sydney after a shock cancer diagnosis.
A train driver who died from a fatal head injury while checking a fuelling system was discovered by a colleague two minutes after he left the cabin, investigators have detailed.
A Wagga mall was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a fire erupted at a Baylis Street restaurant.
Ainsley de Jong was a fighter, a rockstar who lit up the room even as she battled serious illness for almost her entire life.
Nine years after her death, Ainsley's story - and that of her family as they waded through the aftermath and shadow of their loss - is making its own mark.
An overwhelming amount of support has been shown for a Wagga mother battling cancer, with an upcoming fundraiser set to help her as she prepares for a second bone marrow transplant.
