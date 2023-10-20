Wodonga Raiders have signed controversial former Leeton-Whitton coach Sam Darley in a major boost to their hopes of climbing the ladder.
Darley played 20 matches at the elite level for Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs before being delisted by the Bulldogs in 2015.
He joins prized recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen at Birallee Park as players who boast AFL experience with the pair's on field leadership expected to be crucial to the development of the youngest list in the competition.
Darley coached Leeton-Whitton in the Riverina league in 2020 where Raiders recruit Jason Burke played before crossing to Birallee Park.
Raiders football operations manager Joel Price revealed the club was close to signing Darley last year and was stoked to finally secure his prized signature on Friday.
"We have been speaking to Sam for the past 12-months and tried to get him to the club for the season just gone," Price said.
"The planets didn't align but a bit of persistence has paid off.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"Sam boasts a fairly impressive CV after playing 20 matches with the Giants and Western Bulldogs and played in a VFL flag with Footscray in 2016.
"He was also captain of Richmond's VFL side in 2017 who made the grand final but fell short.
"Sam played for Point Cook this season and is playing assistant coach for the Tiwi Bombers over the off-season.
"His leadership and guidance has been huge in the NTFL and the Tiwi boys rave how good he has been.
"They have had a couple of lean years but are starting to improve.
"We are hoping Sam can have a similar sort of impact next year for us."
Price expects Darley to play across half-back and rotate through the midfield.
"Sam will play down back and also add to our midfield rotations and provide another big bodied onballer," he said.
"His leadership and experience will be invaluable and is another player in that 30 plus age profile that we need."
Darley played nine matches for Point Cook in the Western Region Football League this season including the losing grand final against Werribee Districts.
The Raiders have re-signed 95 percent of this year's list with key defender Alex Daly the only notable departure after recently joining Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Apart from Darley, the club has also recently signed Jackson Casey (North Albury), alongside ex-junior Brock Murray who has returned to Birallee Park.
Price said the club was also confident of announcing further signings in the coming weeks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.