Ainsley de Jong was a fighter, a rockstar who lit up the room even as she battled serious illness for almost her entire life.
Nine years after her death, Ainsley's story - and that of her family as they waded through the aftermath and shadow of their loss - is making its own mark.
First-time authors Aaron de Jong and Peter Doherty have been stunned by the response to their book, Ainsley de Jong Could Dance, after the initial print run sold out in barely a week.
Mr de Jong revisited the most difficult times of his life in an effort to honour the extraordinary spirit of his late daughter.
The hardcover production is the culmination of nearly a decade of soul searching for Mr de Jong and more than two years of working together with Mr Doherty to complete the book which he hoped would reclaim some dignity for a remarkable daughter.
"Ains could just light people up," Mr de Jong said.
"She'd be going in to hospital for treatment and she'd be singing and dancing and high-fiving the nurses. She was like a rockstar in hospital in Wagga and Sydney and she just had this way of making everyone happy, no matter how hard things were for her."
Ainsley de Jong Could Dance was published in late August in a partnership between Mr de Jong and Hardie Grant Books. The first limited print run of 400 copies went in a matter of days.
A second print run for the Wagga book has now arrived.
"We've been blown away by the support from people who have bought the book and read Ainsley's story," Mr de Jong said.
"It's been nice to hear of people learning about Ainsley. The book seems to touch people for lots of different reasons and allowed them to talk about things in their own lives.
"We're very thankful for everyone supporting the book and happy that people are taking something out of it."
Ainsley had fought a brain tumour for more than seven years only to have her life cut short after a playground accident one Friday afternoon in 2014.
"What Aaron and his wife Amanda, and their entire family, went through is hard to imagine," Mr Doherty said.
"When I read Aaron's initial recollections of Ainsley's life and her death and what followed, it was a story I wanted to help with. It's an important story to tell.
"We often talk about how people - especially men - should open up. Well, this is a quiet man opening up in the most courageous way about what it's like to face unimaginable things. And lots of elements in the book do seem to resonate with people."
Mr Doherty said Ainsley de Jong Could Dance is a book about the value of a human life, as well as a story of remarkable courage.
The de Jongs felt let down by the processes that engulfed them after the death of their eldest daughter. The book offers a candid account of what it's like to live in the eye of a tragic storm.
"After learning what Aaron and his family had been through and what the effects had been, I knew the book couldn't shy away from that rawness. It had to be real," Mr Doherty said.
"Aaron has never wavered in his desire to give his daughter the recognition she deserved, wanting respect for Ainsley herself, and her desire for life, rather than allowing her to be defined by her illness or the tragedy that took her life."
Ainsley de Jong Could Dance gives an insight into life for a family facing a serious illness, as well as addressing issues of grief, trauma, and the importance of empathy and understanding within the systems that organise society.
It's also a testament to persistence.
"Aaron has been very honest and vulnerable in opening up to give this account of Ainsley's life. But his determination to tell her story didn't stop there. He was also the one who found a publisher willing to work with us and make it happen," Mr Doherty said.
Ainsley de Jong Could Dance is available to order online or at Wagga's Gateway Bookshop and Collins Books who have both supported and stocked copies.
For more information, see the Ainsley Dejong Could Dance Facebook page.
